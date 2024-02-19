O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Decreased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $1,051.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $989.01 and a 200-day moving average of $958.43. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $795.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,074.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,640. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

