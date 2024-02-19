Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) PT Raised to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Oscar Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oscar Health will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $137,030.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,979.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $137,030.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,979.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $245,036.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 548,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,682.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 157.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

