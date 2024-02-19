Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $183.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded Owens Corning from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Owens Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.80.

NYSE OC opened at $139.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,342.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,343,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,932,000 after buying an additional 906,782 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 6,116.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 832,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,415,000 after buying an additional 819,201 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 878.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 559,459 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 475,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,868,000 after purchasing an additional 447,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

