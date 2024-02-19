PAAL AI (PAAL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.38 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One PAAL AI token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000642 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PAAL AI has traded 67.5% higher against the dollar. PAAL AI has a market cap of $264.32 million and $7.38 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 795,662,790 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official website is paalai.io.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 795,662,790 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.40334564 USD and is up 16.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $7,975,192.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

