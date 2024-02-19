PAID Network (PAID) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $104.94 Million

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. PAID Network has a total market cap of $104.94 million and $833,228.32 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One PAID Network token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,725,554 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 594,717,455.71 with 282,725,554 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.38213923 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $725,188.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

