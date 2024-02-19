PARSIQ 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.21 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. PARSIQ has a market cap of $34.08 million and $2.21 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,256,872 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

