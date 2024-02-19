PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 14,791 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 65,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.45. 1,332,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,970. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

