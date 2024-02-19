PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 297 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,493,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,812 shares of company stock valued at $45,220,438. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.8 %

Arista Networks stock traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $261.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,433,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,188. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $292.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.75. The company has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.