PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,342 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,286,000 after purchasing an additional 106,353 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,011,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares during the period.

VO traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.64. The stock had a trading volume of 510,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,167. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $237.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

