PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 685 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.85. 1,214,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,136. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $76.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average is $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

