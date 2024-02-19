PAX Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 1.1% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,704,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,625. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.25. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $84.94 and a 1 year high of $105.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.962 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

