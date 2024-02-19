PAX Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,749 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,916 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,331,000 after purchasing an additional 707,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,912,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,714,000 after purchasing an additional 128,862 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 39,205,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,452 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,886,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,373,403. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.56.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

