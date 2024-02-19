PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 1,818 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in News were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in News by 2,544.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,742,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,248 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in News by 98,078.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,811,000 after buying an additional 1,235,793 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth $20,834,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in News by 619.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 939,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after acquiring an additional 809,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,000. 13.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWS traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.41. 487,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,082. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. News Co. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.53 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

