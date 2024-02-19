PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 458 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Incyte by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Incyte by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after purchasing an additional 92,894 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Incyte by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 131.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $79.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INCY. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink upgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

