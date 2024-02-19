PAX Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,211,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,812,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IFRA stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 198,689 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

