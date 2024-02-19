PAX Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 43,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHEN shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 154,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $988.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

