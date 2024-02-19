PAX Financial Group LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 147.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 912,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,541,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $333.24. The company had a trading volume of 915,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,576. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $338.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.97 and its 200-day moving average is $294.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

