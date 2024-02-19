PAX Financial Group LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,797,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,227. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.08. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.