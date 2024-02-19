PAX Financial Group LLC Has $8.39 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,281 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.9% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $91.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,948. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.81.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2968 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

