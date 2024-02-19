PAX Financial Group LLC Has $963,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after buying an additional 105,968 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.09. 8,155,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,969,552. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

