PAX Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $459.03. 5,527,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,503,864. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $462.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $442.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.76. The company has a market cap of $367.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

