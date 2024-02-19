PAX Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,588,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,275,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,963,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,033,482 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average of $75.78.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

