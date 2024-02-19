Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 806.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 82,838 shares during the period. STF Management LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 153,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,349,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,007,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $278,892,000 after buying an additional 482,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total value of $31,507,201.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 687,981,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,212,246,816.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,771,434 shares of company stock valued at $450,707,053. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $160.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

