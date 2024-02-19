Pearl River Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 331.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $79.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $96.71.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.04.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

