Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $1.62 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 95.8% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4,825.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 173,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,044,000 after purchasing an additional 170,160 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 29.1% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $277.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.07 and a 200-day moving average of $228.88. The company has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

