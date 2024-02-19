Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.78. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $34.85.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $32,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,243.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.