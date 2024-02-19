Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

PFE traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.62. 35,935,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,596,484. The stock has a market cap of $155.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

