PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 72.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,151 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PULS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,211.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,409. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $49.71.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

