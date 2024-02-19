Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires 1,419 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,537,000 after purchasing an additional 749,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,303,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,214,000 after acquiring an additional 337,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,745,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,437,000 after acquiring an additional 374,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,712,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,353,000 after acquiring an additional 72,036 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,106. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.11. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

