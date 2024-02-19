Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Boosts Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $2,335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,478,000 after acquiring an additional 215,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,555,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,538,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,573. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.39.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.20%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

