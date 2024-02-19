Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 50,917 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,862,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Clorox by 742.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Clorox by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.05. 1,071,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,509. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

