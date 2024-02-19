Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys 166 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,055,000 after buying an additional 628,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,430,504,000 after buying an additional 388,258 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,461,000 after buying an additional 1,457,070 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,442,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,739. The company has a market cap of $126.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.56 and a 200 day moving average of $156.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.