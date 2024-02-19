Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,324. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

