Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC reduced its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,022 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up 1.4% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,205,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,157. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.