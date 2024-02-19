Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Makes New $690,000 Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,921.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,219,921.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CMC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.2 %

Commercial Metals stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.03. The stock had a trading volume of 790,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,685. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $58.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.50.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. Research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.