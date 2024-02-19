Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases 291 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,102,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $110.57. 6,967,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,637,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

