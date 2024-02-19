Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 312 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,305,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.13.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,300. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.57. The firm has a market cap of $130.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

