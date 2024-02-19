Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 639 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lowered its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Penske Automotive Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 113.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE PAG traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,518. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.56. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.37 and a 1-year high of $180.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.21). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 46.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

