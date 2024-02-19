Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 639 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lowered its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Penske Automotive Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 113.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 1.5 %

PAG stock traded down $2.30 on Monday, hitting $149.19. 173,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.19. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.37 and a 12-month high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.21). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.48%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

