Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Has $1.18 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL reduced its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL owned 0.05% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 60,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $24.11. 699,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,924. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

