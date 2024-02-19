Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNFP. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company.

PNFP stock opened at $84.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.11. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,762 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,587 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

