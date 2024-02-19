Piper Sandler Boosts Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $140.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CROX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.78.

CROX opened at $118.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.95. Crocs has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,600. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Crocs by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Crocs by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

