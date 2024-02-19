Piper Sandler Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $675.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $630.00 to $675.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $631.54.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity

HubSpot stock opened at $613.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $580.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.35. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $356.07 and a fifty-two week high of $660.00.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,857 shares in the company, valued at $928,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $22,404,275 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in HubSpot by 333.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

