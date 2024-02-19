Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $11.36 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

PLTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Playtika has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,500,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,619 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Playtika by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,450,000 after buying an additional 2,168,206 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,489,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after acquiring an additional 488,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Playtika by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,416,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

