Presilium Private Wealth LLC Acquires 22,827 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 155.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.77. The stock had a trading volume of 529,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,215. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $86.19.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

