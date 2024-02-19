Presilium Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 155.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,827 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.77. The stock had a trading volume of 529,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,215. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $86.19.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

