Presilium Private Wealth LLC Invests $4.07 Million in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,000. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 1.2% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $52.57. 220,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,900. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $55.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

