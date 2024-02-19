Presilium Private Wealth LLC Invests $4.07 Million in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,000. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 1.2% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.57. The stock had a trading volume of 220,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,900. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

