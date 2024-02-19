Presilium Private Wealth LLC Makes New $3.47 Million Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $575,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 57,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,850,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,912. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.37.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2421 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.