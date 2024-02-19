Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

Shares of IPDN opened at $2.14 on Thursday. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPDN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter worth $67,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.